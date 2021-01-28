Virgin Mobile deal offers free TV with TCL 10 Pro purchase

If you’re looking to get a mid-range phone, you can get the TCL 10 Pro with a free TV from Virgin Mobile right now.
WhenÂ MobileSyrup’s Dean Daley reviewed the 10 Pro, he said, “The TCL 10 Pro and the 10L are a pair of mid-range smartphones that, unfortunately, donâ€™t bring anything new to the table but manage to still be solid.”
While this isn’t the most glowing statement Dean has ever written about a device, the full review paints the picture of a phone that does everything adequately but doesn’t stand out. This means the TCL 10 will likely still be a solid smartphone for most people.
If you opt for this deal, the TCL 10 Pro will cost you $15 per month if you get it on a two-year contract. It costs $700 to buy the phone outright from Virgin.
To get the free 32-inch TCL TV, you need to head to this TCL website, register your phone, and then within 45-days, you’ll receive an email telling you how to redeem your TV.
It’s important to note that you need to buy the TCL 10 Pro between January 28th and February 14th to qualify for this offer. The contest’s fine print also says that Best Buy Canada is fulfilling these orders.
Source: Virgin Mobile
Comments