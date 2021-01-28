Google’s ‘Clearly White’ Pixel 4a 5G is now available in Canada

After launching in the U.S. in late January, the ‘Clearly White’ Pixel 4a 5G is now available in Canada through the Google Store.
The smartphone, which released back in October 2020, was previously only available in ‘Just Black.’ Just like its darker counterpart, the Clearly White Pixel 4a 5G costs $679. It’s worth noting that instead of a black power button, the white version of the device features a lime green switch.
The smartphone features a 6.2-inch 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution OLED display, a 5G-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM and a 3,800mAh battery. The Pixel 4a 5G also includes a dual-lens rear camera array that features a 12.2-megapixel rear shooter coupled with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
Unlike most modern smartphones, the 4A 5G also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, though it lacks an IP waterproof rating and wireless charging.
For more on the Pixel 4a 5G, check out MobileSyrup staff writer Jon Lamont’s review of the smartphone.
