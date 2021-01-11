Xbox unveils new Canadian flag-esque red-and-white controller

Microsoft has revealed a new Xbox wireless ‘Pulse Red’ controller that will release in Canada on February 9th.
Priced at $74.99 CAD, the controller features an all-red topcase and white backcase which, when paired together, give the controller a decidedly Canadian look.
On top of that, the ‘Pulse Red’ gamepad is part of Microsoft’s new line of Xbox controllers that was introduced with the Xbox Series X and S last holiday. This means that the Pulse Red controller features several improvements over the original Xbox One controller, including a dedicated ‘Share’ button, updated D-pad and textured grips on the handles and triggers.
Like the other new Xbox wireless controllers, the Pulse Red gamepad is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10 PCs and Android.
In a blog post, Microsoft notes that the Pulse Red controller includes a 14-day trial to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in “select markets.” MobileSyrup has reached out to Xbox for confirmation on whether Canada is one of these markets and will update this story once a response has been received.
Source: Xbox
