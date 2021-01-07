Subway Canada app now offers curbside pickup

Subway Canada is now offering curbside pickup on orders placed through its mobile app.
In the app, select ‘Curbside Pick-Up,’ pick your food items and complete the order. Once you arrive at the restaurant’s parking lot, tap ‘I am here’ to have employees bring your order out to you.
The Subway app notes that curbside pickup is only available “at participating locations,” so you’ll need to make sure that your local restaurant is one of them.
Of course, you can still order delivery through apps like UberEats and SkipTheDishes if you want a more direct contactless way of getting Subway.
The Subway Canada app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
