PREVIOUS|
News

Subway Canada app now offers curbside pickup

Another contactless way to get a sub

Jan 7, 2021

7:07 AM EST

0 comments

Subway curbside pickup

Subway Canada is now offering curbside pickup on orders placed through its mobile app.

In the app, select ‘Curbside Pick-Up,’ pick your food items and complete the order. Once you arrive at the restaurant’s parking lot, tap ‘I am here’ to have employees bring your order out to you.

The Subway app notes that curbside pickup is only available “at participating locations,” so you’ll need to make sure that your local restaurant is one of them.

Of course, you can still order delivery through apps like UberEats and SkipTheDishes if you want a more direct contactless way of getting Subway.

The Subway Canada app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Related Articles

Features

Jan 7, 2021

8:07 AM EST

Here are eight Canadian-made games to look out for in 2021

News

Sep 17, 2019

2:09 PM EDT

TD Canada app now lets users lock and unlock credit cards

News

Feb 11, 2019

1:26 PM EST

Tim Hortons to launch loyalty program in mobile app across Canada ‘very soon’

News

Aug 14, 2019

6:39 PM EDT

Subway Canada iOS app now allows for ordering through Siri

Comments