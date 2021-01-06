Nintendo to end support for Netflix app on 3DS and Wii U on June 30

Nintendo is shutting down support for the Netflix app on Wii U and 3DS.
The service will no longer be available for existing users starting on June 30th. Currently, it’s no longer available to download unless you’ve downloaded it in the past.
“Starting Dec 31st, 2020, the Netflix app will no longer be available for new users to download from Nintendo eShop on the Wii U console or Nintendo 3DS family of systems,” said the Japanese game-makers in a statement on the Wii U and 3DS Netflix app listings. “During that time, it will be possible for existing users to re-download these applications. Service for existing users will continue until June 30th, 2021. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed Netflix on these platforms over the years.”
Nintendo discontinued the 3DS in September and replaced the Wii U with the Switch several years back, making sense that it would end its Netflix support for these consoles — In fact, I’m surprised it didn’t end support already.
However, what’s worth noting is almost four years after the launch of the Nintendo Switch, there’s still no Netflix support. Hopefully, 2021 is the year we, Switch owners, finally get the Netflix app.
