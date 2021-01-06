Facebook rolls out redesigned Pages, drops ‘likes’ to focus on ‘followers’

Facebook is rolling out a redesigned Pages layout to make it simpler and more intuitive for users to interact with them.
Most significantly, the social media giant is removing ‘likes’ and focusing on ‘followers’ to simplify the way people connect with Pages.
“Unlike Likes, Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base,” Facebook notes in a blog post.
Further, the new layout brings easy navigation between personal profiles and Pages, along with more actionable insights and relevant notifications. The social media giant has also launched new Page management tools, such as the ability to more clearly assign admin access based on specific tasks.
Facebook notes that Pages will now include a dedicated news feed to allow users to discover and join conversations, follow trends and engage with other users.
“To make Page conversations more visible to a wider audience and surfaced more frequently in their followers’ News Feed, comments from public figures will be bumped to the top of the comments section,” Facebook says.
Users will also be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts. Facebook says that it has improved its ability to detect activity that isn’t allowed on its platform, such as hate speech and spam content.
Image credit: Facebook
Source: Facebook
