Microsoft reportedly planning major Windows redesign

It looks like Microsoft is planning to revamp Windows 10 at some point.
The tech giant has posted a job listing asking for someone to help work on the company’s “key platform, Surface and OEM partners to orchestrate and deliver sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences…” Since the job listing went live, Microsoft has removed the keywords “sweeping visual rejuvenation.”
This makes things a little unclear but based on the age of Windows 10, the recent refresh of Apple’s macOS Big Sur and previous Windows updates, it seems very likely that Microsoft is planning to give its operating system a fresh coat of paint.
Windows 10 launched in 2015, and since then, several different things have been changed regarding its look, including a recent Start Menu tweak, but for the most part, it’s retained that classic Windows feel with a slightly more modern interface. Now, after five years, the OS needs more than a minor facelift. If you’re tired of Windows’ look, MobileSyrup published a story back in May 2020 about tweaking the OS’ aesthetic slightly.
If I could choose one thing that I want Microsoft to update, it would be the Start Menu app list. If the company gave users an easy way to clean up the Windows Start Menu, that would be fantastic. For instance, seeing a giant list full of apps that I didn’t install and will likely never use, is annoying. Users can’t even make folders easily, which is a confounding limitation for a desktop operating system as versatile as Windows 10.
Microsoft often moves at a plodding pace when it comes to things like this, so it’s unlikely a flashy Windows visual update is coming soon.
Source: Microsoft, The Verge
Comments