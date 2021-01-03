LG to unveil new bendable OLED gaming monitor at CES 2021

LG has announced that it will showcase a new 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) gaming monitor at CES.
“The 48-inch Bendable CSO display utilizes OLED’s advantages as its paper-thin screen bends and unfolds with a curvature radius of up to 1,000R, meaning that it can be made to bend up to a radius of 1,000mm without affecting the function of the display,” LG notes in a press release.
LG says that the monitor can be turned into a flat-screen while watching TV and used as a curved screen while gaming.
The manufacturer’s CSO technology enables the display to vibrate and make its own sound without the use of any speakers. The display’s ultra-slim film exciter, which is the part that vibrates the display, has been reduced to a thickness of 0.6mm from 9mm.
“LG Display’s 48-inch Bendable CSO display is optimized for gaming as it maximizes the use of advanced technology that produces another level in terms of providing an immersive experience. In other words, it offers the very best gaming environment to gamers,” said Chang-ho Oh, the executive vice-president and head of the TV business unit at LG, in the press release.
The company notes that OLED technology creates another level of vivid picture quality coupled with a response time of 0.1 milliseconds and a refresh rate of 120Hz per second.
We’ll learn more about the monitor once LG releases a live demo of it during CES 2021, which is taking place digitally between January 11th and 14th.
Image credit: LG
Source: LG
