News

Tesla closing in on Tidal support, Apple and Amazon Music to follow

It doesn't seem like Apple Music or Amazon's service are close to being released, though

Dec 28, 2020

10:46 AM EST

Newly discovered code by a Tesla driver suggests that Tidal will arrive on the smart cars soon, followed by Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Elon Musk announced Tidal support all the way back in September when he showed off the upcoming Tesla battery technology. That said, he never mentioned when the feature was coming and now, it looks like it’s still being built, suggesting an impending launch.

This leaked code comes courtesy of Twitter user @greentheonly, who was then discovered by Tesla NorthThe users says that the Tidal section is starting to populate, heavily suggesting it will release soon.

Both Apple Music and Amazon Music are both just placeholder stubs, so there’s no telling when they’re actually going to release to the world.

Source: @Greentheonly Via Tesla North 

