Tesla closing in on Tidal support, Apple and Amazon Music to follow

Newly discovered code by a Tesla driver suggests that Tidal will arrive on the smart cars soon, followed by Apple Music and Amazon Music.
Elon Musk announced Tidal support all the way back in September when he showed off the upcoming Tesla battery technology. That said, he never mentioned when the feature was coming and now, it looks like it’s still being built, suggesting an impending launch.
they's been working on it for quite some time
it's a bit of a stub now so who knows when it actually comes, the tidal is the next one I think because it actually started to get things populated. pic.twitter.com/du3TG1QYRX
— green (@greentheonly) December 27, 2020
This leaked code comes courtesy of Twitter user @greentheonly, who was then discovered by Tesla North. The users says that the Tidal section is starting to populate, heavily suggesting it will release soon.
Both Apple Music and Amazon Music are both just placeholder stubs, so there’s no telling when they’re actually going to release to the world.
Source: @Greentheonly Via Tesla North
Comments