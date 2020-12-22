PREVIOUS|
People are engineering creative Zoom escape buttons to leave calls

One person engineered a way to use a physical lamp cord as a way to leave Zoom calls

Zoom icon on iOS

People are finding creative ways to leave Zoom calls, considering that some users are often left stumbling for the end call button at the end of meetings to leave as fast as possible.

Brian Moore, a creative director at Anomaly, engineered a way to use a physical lamp cord as a way to leave Zoom calls. Once a meeting is finished, all he has to do is pull on the cord to quickly and gracefully exit the call.

Moore tweeted a video that you can view below showing how the button works, and it’s pretty great.

Moore has shared all of the files needed to make something similar on GitHub, so you can design your own Zoom escape button.

David Zhou, the engineering manager at Mailchimp, says he was inspired by Moore’s creation and found a way to automatically quit Zoom calls when he sighs really loudly. Zhou also tweeted a video depicting how it works.

It seems that Moore has created a new trend and it’ll be interesting to see different ways people engineer their own Zoom escape button as we head into 2021.

