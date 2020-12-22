This fan-made recreation of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS1 is glorious

A dedicated Reddit user has offered a glimpse at how Cyberpunk 2077 might look and run on the original PlayStation, and it’s absolutely hilarious.
In a recent thread on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, user u/alundbjork shared this 51-second video with the title ‘Finally got my PS1 copy of the game!’
The video pokes fun at the numerous technical issues that have plagued Cyberpunk since its release on December 10th. Specifically, the video spoofs the game’s low-quality visuals on PS4, as well as non-player characters ‘T-posing,’ vehicles popping in and out of the world and the character model for Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand being all contorted.
See the video for yourself below:
Over the past couple of weeks, developer CD Projekt Red has received significant criticism for its handling of Cyberpunk 2077. Prior to release, only the PC version of Cyberpunk was provided to games media, effectively preventing consumers from properly seeing how poorly the game ran on consoles. All the while, the company was telling people that the game ran “surprisingly good” on the last-gen hardware.
Once gamers finally got Cyberpunk in their hands and discovered the litany of issues plaguing the game, many started turning to PlayStation and Xbox to request refunds. However, the storefronts didn’t initially provide a refund to everyone, despite CD Projekt telling people they should request one from them.
Eventually, this resulted in both PlayStation and Xbox officially promising to issue refunds on all digital purchases of the game. Shortly after, CD Projekt Red confirmed it would offer refunds to those who bought the game physically.
In the meantime, CD Projekt has pledged to release two significant patches in January and February that “should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles.”
