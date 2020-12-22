PREVIOUS|
iRobot’s mid-range Roomba 675 and i3 robot vacuums are on sale for the holidays

Give the gift of robotic dirt sucking this holiday season

Dec 22, 2020

7:33 AM EST

Roomba i3

Joining iRobot’s sale on its i7 Roomba robot vacuums, the company has now discounted its i3 mid-range automatic dirt suckers as well.

While this is a decent discount, it’s worth noting that the Roomba 675 and Roomba i3+ were on sale for slightly cheaper for Black Friday back in November.

Still, if you’re looking for a last-minute holiday gift, $70, $150 and $100 off is a decent discount. iRobot says that the deal ends on December 31st.

Below are all of the sales:

Roomba 675 $299 (regularly $369, save $70)

Roomba i3 $399 (regularly $499, save $100)

Roomba i3+ $599 (regularly $749, save $150)

For more on the Roomba i3, check out Jon Lamont’s full review of the robot vacuum.

It’s also worth noting that while the highest-end S9 Roomba is no longer discounted, the i7 and the i7+ are still on sale, bringing the cost down to $549 (regularly $749) and $799 (regularly $999), respectively.

