Zoom launching native support for Apple’s M1 Macs

Zoom has announced that it’s rolling out an update on December 21st to natively support Apple M1 Macs.
“Zoom desktop client will better support computers with ARM CPUs. A separate installer is available for download in the Zoom Download Center,” the company outlined in a blog post.
The update is arriving just in time for the upcoming holidays, which will be celebrated online by many amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although users may need to grab a separate installer, this will be a great update for those who’d prefer not to use the current desktop client. This new update could also help with battery life and performance while using Zoom.
Zoom notes that this update will also include enhanced nonverbal feedback and reactions. For instance, nonverbal feedback options will be moved to the Reactions button, and all reactions will be shown in the corner of the participants’ video.
There will also be improved grouping of security options when scheduling, along with enhancements for call queues.
Source: Zoom
