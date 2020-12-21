Adobe releases Apple M1 version of Premiere Pro CC in beta

Adobe continues to adapt its software to Apple’s M1 MacBook line at a rapid rate.
Following Photoshop CC and Lightroom CC, Adobe has now released an ARM version of Premiere Pro for macOS, allowing owners of Apple’s new M1 silicon Macs to run the video editing software natively.
Like Photoshop CC, the M1 version of Premiere Pro is available in beta, and Adobe lists several known bugs and missing features. The company says it’s bringing over Premier features in phases, starting with main editing workflows and functions and major codecs like H.264, HEVC and ProRes.
In particular, several third-party integrations are still missing because their developers need to update them for the M1 version of Premiere.
It’s also worth noting that apps like Adobe’s Premiere Rush and Audition have also been updated with new M1 beta versions.
Though there are still several Creative Cloud apps missing from Adobe’s M1 lineup, the rate at which the company is adapting its software to the new silicon is, hopefully, a sign that the entire Creative Cloud suite will eventually launch on Apple’s new ARM-based silicon.
Just like the Photoshop CC beta, navigate to ‘Beta apps’ in the left side panel to install the beta version of Premiere Pro CC and Audition CC.
Source: Adobe
