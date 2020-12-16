Activision to expand Quebec-based ‘Call of Duty’ developer Beenox

Activision has announced that it will be expanding its Quebec City-based Call of Duty developer Beenox in 2021.
In the coming year, the publishing giant plans to hire more than 100 people at the Canadian studio, including those in roles related to programming, game and interface design and artistic creation. As part of this hiring process, Beenox plans renovate and expand its working space in the building located at 305 Charest Blvd.
Beenox, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this past May, is perhaps best known in recent years for its work as a support studio on several entries in the Call of Duty franchise, including 2015’s Black Ops 3, 2018’s Black Ops 4 and last year’s Modern Warfare. Beyond that, the studio developed this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and parts of Crash Bandicoot 4: About Time, as well as last year’s Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.
That said, the studio’s earlier years were marked with original titles like the well-received Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions in 2010 and The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012. With this upcoming expansion, it remains to be seen whether Beenox will return to original titles or continue as more of a support studio.
