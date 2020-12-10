Edmonton-based BioWare shows off Mass Effect teaser at The Game Awards

During The Game Awards 2020, Edmonton-based BioWare showed off a brief teaser for the next new entry in the long-running Mass Effect series.
Like the studio’s Dragon Age 4 trailer, not much is known about the game so far other than the fact that it exists. The teaser features what sounds like radio transmissions and flashes between several shots of space before showing off well-known character Liara T’Soni unearthing an object from the snow with the N7 logo on it.
There’s some early speculation circulating that the game could focus on T’soni searching for Commander Shepard following the events of Mass Effect 3. It’s unclear when the game will be released, how far it is into development or what platforms it will appear on.
The last entry in the Mass Effect franchise was the not very well-received Mass Effect Andromeda back in 2017. The studio recently revealed a remaster of the first three entries in the franchise called Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.
Earlier this month, BioWare general manager Casey Hudson and Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah left the company. This is the second departure from BioWare for Hudson after he initially left the studio in 2014 following all three original Mass Effect titles. Hudson eventually returned to BioWare in 2017.
