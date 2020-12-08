PREVIOUS|
Twitter reveals top-ranking Canadian accounts in 2020

The list includes Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and more

Dec 8, 2020

9:03 PM EST

Simu Liu

Every year, Twitter reveals the Canadian accounts that received the most mentions on its platform across a variety of categories.

Now, the social media giant has broken down the top-ranking Canadian accounts for 2020. See below for the full list, divided by category:

Film & Television

  • Male: Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) — @VanCityReynolds
  • Female: Toronto-born actor Katherine Barrell (Wynonna Earp) — @KatBarrell

Music

  • Male: Stratford, Ontario-born singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (Changes) — @JustinBieber
  • Female: Vancouver-born singer-songwriter Grimes (Art Angels) — @grimezsz

Sports

  • Male: Ghanaian soccer player Alphonso Davies (plays for Canada’s national team) — @AlphonsoDavies [note: Twitter’s blog post misspells his name as “Alfonso”]
  • Female: Montreal-born tennis player Genie Bouchard — @geniebouchard
  • Team: Toronto Raptors — @Raptors

Additionally, Twitter highlighted various standout Canadians in these categories that made an impact online this year, including:

Canadian Olympic Committee — @TeamCanada

Vancouver-born hockey player Evander Kane (San Jose Sharks & the Hockey Diversity Alliance) — @evanderkane_9

Mississauga-raised actor Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) — @SimuLiu

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada — @CPHO_Canada

Halifax’s Elliot Page (Juno) — @TheElliotPage

Montreal-based, Zambian-born rapper Backxwash (God Has Nothing To Do with This Leave Him Out of It) — @backxwash

Toronto-born actor Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) — @danjlevy

Mississauga-born Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) — @ramakrishnannn

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Source: Twitter

