Samsung and SickKids partner on Ryan Reynolds’ Christmas sweater fundraiser

Samsung will be matching donations to SickKids as part of the campaign

Dec 8, 2020

8:09 PM EST

Ryan Reynolds with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal

Samsung Canada has partnered with SickKids to help raise money for Ryan Reynolds’ Festive Sweater Fundraising Campaign.

The Vancouver-born actor is running the fundraiser to raise money for SickKids using his signature ugly Christmas sweater. You may remember the sweater from a rather humourous viral photo that Reynolds took with fellow actors Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.

This year, SickKids has installed a 20-foot replica of Reynold’s festive sweater in LED lights on the front of the hospital in Toronto.

Check it out in the below video:

Alongside the display, SickKids is accepting donations here, with Samsung Canada pledging to match donations up to $100,000 until December 24th.

Image credit: Ryan Reynolds

