PREVIOUS
News

You can now share in-app purchases and subscriptions with iCloud Family Sharing

This could save you a bit of money

Dec 7, 2020

6:33 PM EST

0 comments

iPhone 12

After announcing the feature was coming way back at WWDC 2020, Apple has finally rolled out the ability to share in-app purchases and subscriptions through iCloud Family Sharing with iOS 14/iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

To be clear, it was already possible to share purchases with family members, including apps, music, movies and an Apple Music subscription. This latest update only applies to in-app purchases and subscriptions.

However, developers need to enable in-app purchase sharing within their apps through Apple’s App Store Connect Portal, according to Mac and iOS developer Steve Harris.

While a relatively minor change, if several family members play a specific game or subscribing to an app, this shift could save you a bit of money depending on what apps you use.

That said, it’s unclear how many developers will support in-app purchase and subscription Family Sharing given it could potentially result in a loss of at least some revenue.

Source: @steveharris Via: The Verge 

Related Articles

Resources

Nov 24, 2020

8:07 AM EST

Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in December 2020

News

Dec 7, 2020

4:52 PM EST

Apple Music now works with Nest Audio Google Assistant voice commands in the U.S. [Update]

News

Dec 5, 2020

3:54 PM EST

Apple launches iPhone 11 replacement program for devices with touch issues

Resources

Feb 15, 2020

11:03 AM EST

Apple’s Family Sharing controls and features explained

Comments