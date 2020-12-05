Apple launches iPhone 11 replacement program for devices with touch issues

Apple launched a new replacement program for iPhone 11 devices with touch issues.
“Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020,” the company wrote on the replacement support page.
If you have an iPhone manufactured during that time frame, you’re eligible for a free replacement or repair at an Apple store or Apple-authorized retailer. To check eligibility, the replacement page includes a space for users to type in the serial number of their iPhone.
To find the serial number of your iPhone, open Settings > General > About and look for the serial number on that page. If you still have the packaging from your iPhone, you can also check the serial number on that. If neither of those options work, check out this Apple support page for extra help.
It’s worth noting that Apple says it covers affected iPhones for two years from the day they were purchased, so if the issue pops up sometime during that range, you’ll still be eligible for the repair or replacement.
You can access the support page here.
Comments