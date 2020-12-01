Facebook, Instagram highlight ways to donate to Canadian charities on Giving Tuesday

Facebook is highlighting ways to make it easier for Canadians to support charities and fundraisers on ‘Giving Tuesday’ on December 1st.
For context, Giving Tuesday is a global movement for donating and volunteering each year after Black Friday ahead of the holiday season.
“On this day, Facebook Canada is asking Canadians to come together while apart to support loved ones, causes and communities who need support now more than ever,” a spokesperson for Facebook Canada said in an email to MobileSyrup.
Users can donate to a cause they care about or start a fundraiser of their own through the ‘Fundraisers’ tab on the Facebook app.
Facebook is also going to highlight users who donate to charities on Instagram. The company says that “accounts you follow who use the ‘I Donated’ or the ‘Donation’ sticker will be added to a shared story at the front of your Stories bar for a limited time.”
The social media giant notes that it does not charge fees for nonprofit fundraising and that it covers the costs of payment processing so that 100 percent of all donations go directly to charities.
Facebook is also hosting the ‘Peace Through Music: A Global Event for Social Justice’ event on Facebook Live on Giving Tuesday. It will feature performances by artists and will celebrate the United Nations 75th anniversary.
All donations from the virtual event will go directly to Playing for Change Foundation, which is dedicated to creating positive change through music education.
