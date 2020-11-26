Amazon Canada offering select SanDisk memory cards for 10 to 28 percent off

If you need more storage, now’s the time to get it. Amazon Canada has rolled out discounts on several SanDisk memory cards — both of the SD and micro SD variety — giving customers anywhere from 10 to 28 percent off.
You can check out our list of highlights below:
- SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSDHC UHS-I Card with Adapter – $10.19 (15 percent off)
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch – $53.99 (28 percent off)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter – $27.99 (24 percent off)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card – $23.85 (15 percent off)
- SanDisk 32GB Ultra SDHC UHS-I Memory Card – $10.49 (13 percent off)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card – $19.88 (10 percent off)
- SanDisk 32GB Extreme Pro SDHC UHS-I card – $15.90 (20 percent off)
- SanDisk Extreme 64GB CompactFlash Memory Card – $46.53 (28 percent off)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 32GB CompactFlash Memory Card – $47.73 (24 percent off)
