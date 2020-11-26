PREVIOUS
Amazon Canada offering select SanDisk memory cards for 10 to 28 percent off

That includes regular SD card, microSD cards and CompactFlash cards

Nov 26, 2020

2:21 PM EST

Sandisk SD card

If you need more storage, now’s the time to get it. Amazon Canada has rolled out discounts on several SanDisk memory cards — both of the SD and micro SD variety — giving customers anywhere from 10 to 28 percent off.

You can check out our list of highlights below:

To see all the SanDisk memory cards on sale on Amazon, click here.

