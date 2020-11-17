PREVIOUS|
News

Zoom launches new security feature to stop ‘Zoombombers’

The new feature is enabled by default for all free and paid Zoom users

Nov 17, 2020

5:04 PM EST

0 comments

Zoom icon on iOS

Zoom is rolling out new security features to allow users to stop ‘Zoombombers’ that may get into meetings uninvited.

Hosts and co-hosts now have the option to pause their meeting and remove a disruptive participant temporarily.

All video, audio, chat, annotation, screen sharing and recording will stop when hosts click the ‘Suspend Participant Activities’ button under the security icon. If a host clicks this button, then breakout rooms will also temporarily end.

Hosts will then be asked if they want to report a user form their meeting, share any other details, and optionally include a screenshot. Once they click ‘Submit,’ the reported user will be removed from the meeting, and Zoom’s security team will be notified.

“Hosts and co-hosts may resume their meeting by individually re-enabling the features they’d like to use. Zoom will also send them an email after the meeting to gather more information,” Zoom outlined in a blog post.

As Zoom gained significant popularity this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company came under fire for an increase of Zoombombing and has since implemented several security features to address the issue.

Source: Zoom

Related Articles

News

Oct 6, 2020

3:40 PM EDT

Facebook brings Netflix and Zoom to its Portal devices

News

Nov 1, 2020

9:41 AM EST

Google Meet now lets users pick custom backgrounds for video calls

News

Oct 27, 2020

9:03 AM EDT

Zoom rolls out end-to-end encryption for paid and free users

Comments