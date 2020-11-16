Google’s Pixel 5 camera app starts rolling out to older Pixel devices

Google is starting to roll out ‘version 8.1’ of its Google Camera app to Pixel phones, giving users of older devices some of the functionality from the new Pixel 5.
Version 8.0 of the app was only available to Pixel 5 users, but 9to5Google reports that version 8.1 can function on devices as old as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
Although the app update isn’t a total refresh, some aspects like the bottom bar have been redesigned. New additions to the app include the ‘Audio Zoom’ feature, which reduces background noise. There are also new quick one-tap zoom adjustments.
Another addition is the ‘Cinematic Pan’ video recording feature that smooths panning shots, however, this feature is reportedly only being added to the Pixel 4 and 4XL.
You may have to wait some time for the update to reach your phone, as it’s still in the process of rolling out.
Source: 9to5Google
