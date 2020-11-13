The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special coming to Crave on November 19

Crave has confirmed that it will begin streaming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special in Canada on November 19th, the same it premieres on U.S.-only streaming service HBO Max.
Officially titled The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion, the special sees almost all of the popular sitcom’s surviving cast members come together to reflect on the popular sitcom. Notably, the special was filmed amid the COVID-19 pandemic on September 10th — exactly 30 years after the series premiered on NBC — on the Banks home set.
In the unscripted special, stars Will Smith (Will), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Daphne Maxwell Reid (the second actress to play Aunt Vivian), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and DJ “Jazzy” Jeff (Jazz) discuss their time on the show and the cultural impact it has had. Of course, they also pay tribute to late Uncle Phil actor James Avery, who passed away in December 2013.
Additionally, Smith brings on Janet Hubert-Whitten, who played Aunt Vivian during the show’s first three seasons before being replaced by Reid. The only cast member not confirmed to be making an appearance is Ross Bagley, who played youngest Banks child Nicky in the series’ final two seasons.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion is one of many HBO Max Originals to come to Crave as part of Bell’s exclusive Canadian licensing deal with Warner Media. Other content from HBO Max on Crave includes the Anna Kendrick-led romantic comedy series Love Life, Seth Rogen comedy film American Pickle, Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series Raised by Wolves and Kaley Cuoco’s upcoming thriller series The Flight Attendant (coming November 26th).
All HBO content on Crave requires a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription.
Image credit: HBO
