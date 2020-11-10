Starbucks, TD partner to give Aeroplan Visa members more ways to get rewards

Starbucks Canada has entered into a one-year partnership with TD that will give TD Aeroplan Visa cardholders more opportunities to earn rewards.
The coffee chain notes that customers will get 50 percent more Aeroplan points with every purchase made at participating Starbucks stores across the country.
Customers can now earn both Stars towards Starbucks Rewards, and bonus Aeroplan points when they register for Starbucks Rewards and pay one of three ways.
Users can add funds to their Starbucks Card using their TD Aeroplan Visa card, then use the card for payment and earn two Stars per $1 spent. Or, customers can link their TD Aeroplan Visa card as a payment method in the Starbucks app and then use it to place a mobile order or pay in-store and earn one Star per $1 spent.
Lastly, customers can also open their Starbucks app and use the “Scan to earn’ option to pay with their TD Aeroplan Visa card and earn one Star per $1 spent.
“This is just one of the ways we are focused on delivering immediate value to our customers today, which complements the new Aeroplan program and shared travel experiences our customers look forward to in the future,” said Katy Boshart, the senior vice-president of Canadian credit cards at TD, in a blog post.
It’s worth noting that Starbucks purchases through Uber Eats are not eligible for bonus Aeroplan points.
Source: Starbucks
