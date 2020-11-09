Best Buy launches next day delivery in some Canadian cities, quicker shipping for holidays

This holiday season, Best Buy is ramping up its Canadian delivery options amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The retailer is now offering two-day shipping nationally and next-day delivery in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
Best Buy is encouraging customers to shop early so they can benefit from smaller crowds and to be able to take advantage of more inventory and faster shipping options.
With its Black Friday price guarantee, if an item’s price is lowered before Black Friday, the company will refund the difference.
Due to the pandemic, there are also in-store safety protocols that include social distancing measures, hand sanitizing stations, mask requirements, plexiglass barriers, and only a limited amount of customers allowed in stores at one time.
There are also in-store pick-up options that involve buying and reserving items via Best Buy Canada’s website.
Comments