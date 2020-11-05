Stadia now works with Google’s family sharing feature

As promised at launch, Stadia now integrates with Google’s Families feature, enabling subscribers to share games easily. However, only one person can play each game simultaneously, restricting family group members from playing multiplayer together.
That means that if I add my partner to my Google family, we’re not able play with each other online unless we buy two copies of a game.
However, we both get access to our respective libraries of games, which is a plus for single-player titles.
Whenever you enable family sharing, you need to add a payment method to your account. It’s important to keep in mind that other members of your family will have access to this card to buy games and add-ons. Google says that this is to prove that you trust the people you’re sharing your games with, according to Android Police.
From there, you can select if you want to share all of your games or just select titles. This should help parents limit what their children have access to since the feature makes it easy to hide mature-rated titles.
The feature works for me in my Stadia account, but Google says that it’s rolling out to subscribers over the next few weeks.
Source: Google Stadia Help Via: Android Police
Comments