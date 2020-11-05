PlayStation launches indie game sale featuring Celeste, Dead Cells, Necropolis and more

Another day, another PlayStation sale.
PlayStation is running a digital game sale on PSN that includes several notable indie titles. These games are on sale until November 21st.
Sony is also running another PlayStation sale that includes games like Battlefield V, Red Redemption 2, Tekken 7 and more.
Below are some of the games in Canadian dollars:
- Celeste: now $10.79, was $26.99
- Children of Morta: now $17.69, was $29.49
- Dead Cells: now $20.09, was $33.49
- Don’t Starve Together Console Edition: now $7.99, was $19.99
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete: now $7.12, $30.99
- Necropolis: now $9.99, was $39.99
- My Friend Pedro: now $16.19, was $26.99
- Nine Parchments: now $6.74, was $26.99
- The Last Campfire: now $13.99, was $19.99
You can find the full list of games on sale here.
Source: lbabinz (Reddit)
