PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation launches indie game sale featuring Celeste, Dead Cells, Necropolis and more

These titles are on sale until November 21st

Nov 5, 2020

7:26 AM EST

0 comments

Another day, another PlayStation sale.

PlayStation is running a digital game sale on PSN that includes several notable indie titles. These games are on sale until November 21st.

Sony is also running another PlayStation sale that includes games like Battlefield V, Red Redemption 2, Tekken 7 and more.

Below are some of the games in Canadian dollars:

You can find the full list of games on sale here.

Source: lbabinz (Reddit) 

Related Articles

News

Nov 4, 2020

8:03 AM EST

PlayStation promotion offers games up to 70 percent off until November 21

News

Oct 30, 2020

4:56 PM EDT

Sony close to acquiring Crunchyroll for over $950 million USD

Reviews

Nov 5, 2020

9:00 AM EST

Xbox Series X Review: Holding tremendous potential

News

Oct 30, 2020

11:19 AM EDT

Real Canadian Superstore giving some people a second chance at PS5 pre-order

Comments