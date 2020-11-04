PREVIOUS
News

Bose’s pre-Black Friday promotion runs until November 8

Nov 4, 2020

9:02 PM EST

0 comments

Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones with Google Assistant

Bose is offering a pre-Black Friday promotion where users can save over 40 percent on select devices until November 8th.

These products are available directly through Bose’s website.

Below is a selection of some of the top deals:

For a full list of everything on sale, check out Bose’s website.

Source: RedFlagDeals

