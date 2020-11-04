Bose is offering a pre-Black Friday promotion where users can save over 40 percent on select devices until November 8th.
These products are available directly through Bose’s website.
Below is a selection of some of the top deals:
- SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II – $99.99 (regularly $169.99)
- SoundSport Wireless Headphones – $99.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Bose Frames Alto – $219.99 (regularly $249.99)
- QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II – $269.99 (regularly $449.99)
- SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II – $189.99 (regularly $269.99)
- Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System – $189.99 (regularly $249.99)
For a full list of everything on sale, check out Bose’s website.
Source: RedFlagDeals
