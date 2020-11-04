Google’s Messages app now lets users schedule text messages

You might be in a situation where you want to be the first to wish your friend “happy birthday” at midnight, but you can’t stay awake, or you want to tell a partner you that you love them first thing in the morning, but you don’t want actually to wake up to do it.
Google is here to help you out.
The tech giant is rolling out a new feature to its Messages app that finally allows users to schedule a text message.
Finally Google Messages added "Schedule message" 📅🕛 feature.
Put some text in draft, tap and hold send button "schedule message" option will popup. Previously used to get and option to add subject for mms now it moved to 3 dot menu @9to5Google @SkylledDev @AndroidPolice pic.twitter.com/iMNoSt3hLu
— Sai Reddy (@besaireddy) November 4, 2020
To schedule that “I love you” or even a “we’re over” text message, press and hold the ‘Send’ button. A schedule message option pops up on your display, and you’ll be able to select between “Later today, 6:00 pm,” “Later tonight, 9:00 pm,” or “Tomorrow, 8:00 am.” However, a better option is the “Select date and time” at the bottom.
Once you’ve select a time, you then need to tap the ‘Save’ button.
You’re also able to go back to your scheduled messages to either change, delete or send it immediately.
Currently, this feature seems only to be available to a small number of users, but it will likely get a wider release in the coming weeks.
Source: Sai Reddy (@besairreddy) Via: Android Police
