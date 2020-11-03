Lyft adding public transit routes in-app in Metro Vancouver

Lyft is adding public transit routes directly into its app in Metro Vancouver to let users view options from TransLink and BC Ferries.
The app now also includes details about nearby routes, upcoming departures and trip options. Riders can also find walking directions for nearby destinations.
“During these times, it’s important for our riders, especially those who don’t own a personal vehicle, to be able to access all of their transportation options through the Lyft app, whether that be walking, public transit or rideshare,” said Peter Lukomskyj, Lyft’s general manager in B.C., in a blog post.
Riders will be able to choose the transportation option that best fits their trip and budget within the app. Lyft says that this is another step towards providing effective and sustainable transportation.
Transit in the Lyft app is now available in 13 cities across North America, including Toronto, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Source: Lyft
