PREVIOUS|
News

Best Buy Canada puts a number of wireless headphones on sale

Nov 1, 2020

6:37 AM EST

0 comments

Beats Studio 3 headphones

Best Buy Canada is currently having its Early Black Friday sale (see details here), however, there are some great discounts on specific wireless headphones. We’ve summarized what you can purchase below:

Source: Best Buy Canada

Related Articles

News

Aug 19, 2020

3:26 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada’s ‘Family & Friends’ sale discounts select Android and iPh...

News

Oct 2, 2020

10:55 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada discounts smart home connected devices in latest sale

News

Aug 25, 2020

12:01 PM EDT

Chipolo Bluetooth trackers now available at Best Buy Canada

Comments