PlayStation shows Black Lives Matter support with new static PS4 theme

Sony’s PlayStation is now letting gamers show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a new PS4 theme.
The new theme comes in black, white and yellow and features the BLM fist insignia and the #hashtag BlackLivesMatter. The theme is static; therefore, it won’t have any of the fun things available with some of the Dynamic PlayStation themes.
Show your support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement with this new PS4 theme, out now for free at PS Store. pic.twitter.com/mN1PnFHPdl
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 19, 2020
You can grab the theme here.
It’s interesting to look at all the tweet’s hatred from those who don’t support the movement.
But, personally, I’ve already downloaded the theme onto my PS4.
Comments