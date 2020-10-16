Shaw to increase some internet, TV add-on and other prices by up to $6

Shaw has announced that select internet services, TV theme packs, phone services and other items will see increased rates starting January 1st, 2021. Although the increases vary between items, the highest jump will be $6 per month for some internet packages.
The company published an announcement on its website detailing the upcoming rate increases. The company noted that it is “solely accountable for all changes made to [its] pricing” and says it’s increasing prices to meet the needs of customers, improve its network, upgrade technology and expand its footprint.
Importantly, customers who are on a promotional offer or have signed up for either an internet or internet and TV ‘2-Year ValuePlan’ have a price guarantee and won’t see the rate increases on their base internet or TV services until the end of the promotional period or two-year ValuePlan term.
Shaw also notes customers can sign up for internet or internet and TV ValuePlans to receive a price guarantee on their base TV or internet services until the end of the ValuePlan term.
Below are all the items Shaw will change rates on:
- Select internet services will increase by $1 to $6 per month.
- Select internet add-ons will increase by $1.05 per month.
- Select Phone services will increase by $1 per month.
- Some TV theme packs will increase by $1 to $2 per month.
- WWE Network will increase by $2.01 per month (only impacts customers who subscribed before January 16th, 2020)
Along with the above price increases, Shaw says it will reduce 5-, 7-, 10- and 14-channel pack discounts by $2 to $3 and eliminate the discount for 2-channel packs.
Shaw says it will notify affected customers on upcoming invoices as well as on its website and support pages. Notifications began going out as early as October 1st, 2020. You can learn more about Shaw’s rate increases here.
Comments