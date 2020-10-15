Here are all the Xbox Series X’s launch games that will include next-gen optimization

While many of these games were already confirmed to be launch titles by Microsoft, the tech giant has now revealed a full list of cross-gen and previous-gen Xbox Series X launch titles that feature next-gen optimization.
It’s unclear what specific upgrades some of the last-gen titles will feature, but they likely include improved load times, higher frame-rates and a more consistent 4K resolution. It’s also safe to assume that the Xbox Series S will support fewer enhancements given it isn’t as powerful as the Series X.
In the case of games like Dirt 5, the racing title will be able to run at up to 120fps on the Series X. Gears 5, on the other hand, features better load times, variable refresh rate support and 120fps in versus multiplayer.
Several questions remain about certain games, including how Epic is optimizing Fortnite for the Series X. For more on the Xbox Series X, check out my impressions of the console’s hardware and my look at 120Hz gaming, next-gen titles and its Storage Expansion Cards.
Below are all of the games set to feature enhancements on both the Series X and S on November 10th:
Assassins Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)
Enlisted
Evergate
The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
Fortnite
Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
Maneater (Smart Delivery)
Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
NBA 2K21
Observer: System Redux
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)
