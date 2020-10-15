Amazon Canada sees ‘record-breaking’ sales during Prime Day 2020

Amazon’s latest Prime Day event was one of the company’s most significant two-day sales in history.
This year, Amazon placed a significant focus on small business and third-party sellers. The company noted it experienced record-breaking sales that surpassed $3.5 billion (roughly $4.6 billion CAD) in total across 19 countries, including Canada. In addition, Amazon stated that Prime members saved over $1.4 billion (about $1.8 billion CAD) during Prime Day 2020.
“We are thrilled that Prime Day was a record-breaking event for small and medium businesses worldwide, with sales surpassing $3.5 billion — an increase of nearly 60 percent from last year,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of worldwide consumer at Amazon.
“We’re also proud that Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion (roughly $1.8 billion), and we look forward to providing more opportunities for our selling partners to grow and customers to save throughout the holiday season.”
In Canada, the products that sold the most were the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Govee LED Light Strip, All Natural Advice Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum, Instant Pot Duo Nova, and Donut Shop Variety Box Keurig K-Cup Pods.
As far as Amazon-specific devices, the Echo Dot was the most popular item purchased during Prime Day globally, as was the Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) wireless headphones, the Fitbit Versa 2, and the Fire TV Edition smart TVs.
Comments