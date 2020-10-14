SkipTheDishes launches support package for local restaurants amid second wave

SkipTheDishes is launching a support package for local restaurants following new restrictions amid the second wave of COVID-19.
The Winnipeg-based company says it’s responding to the needs of its partners as some provinces are implementing new measures to minimize the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.
The support package includes a 25 percent rebate on commission for local and independent restaurant partners, along with a 0 percent commission rate for any new restaurants joining the network during the restriction period.
It also includes additional marketing and order-driving initiatives that can increase repeat orders and attract new customers.
SkipTheDishes is also continuing its restaurant tipping initiatives, which has seen over $1 million in donations from customers go directly to local restaurants.
Lastly, the company notes that the support package includes improved app functionality that allows partners to diversity their menu offerings to increase orders and revenue.
“With pickup and delivery orders becoming a critical revenue stream for restaurants throughout the pandemic, Skip stands with our local partners throughout this new wave of restrictions,” SkipTheDishes CEO Kevin Edwards said in a press release.
The company has already rolled out the support package in Ontario and Quebec, and says it’s ready to launch it across the country as provincial restrictions of restaurants are announced.
SkipTheDishes can be downloaded from the iOS App Store and Google Play.
Source: SkipTheDishes
