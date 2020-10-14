OnePlus hints more Nord models are coming to North America

During the OnePlus 8T keynote, the company said the North Americans should keep their eyes open for a new Nord model.
The event is mainly focused on the new OnePlus 8T, but before unpacking the new flagship, the company teased more Nord phones and the possibility of other accessories releasing at a later date.
The first Nord phone built up a ton of hype with its decent specs and low cost. That said, it never came to North America. Since then, the company has been teasing a North American version and this new keynote gave us another look at it.
After revealing the phone, the company showed off several weird sketches of a smartwatch and mentioned that it has other devices coming out soon.
There isn’t much to go on, but the company seems to be on track to expand this year, so the possibility of a smartwatch isn’t that crazy.
