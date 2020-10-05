Gamers logged 1.66 billion hours on Xbox Game Studios titles in 2020

Microsoft’s latest blog post details an impressive list of stats, including that players have logged 1.66 billion hours of time on Xbox Game Studios titles in 2020.
Xbox Game Studios includes notable developers like 343 Industries (Halo), Compulsion Games (We Happy Few), Mojang Studios (Minecraft), PlayGround Games (Forza Horizon), Rare (Sea of Thieves), Undead Labs (State of Decay) and several other developers.
Beyond that, the company boasts that its publishing arm released 15 games and that 10 of them were new franchises. One of these is the impressive Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, which the company is particularly proud of since it touts a Metacritic score of 92.
The flight sim community has also taken 26 million flights with over a billion miles flown, which is an incredible amount considering the game only released this summer.
Another interesting statistic the company released is that out of the 6.9 million Minecraft Dungeons players, 4.4 million of them were local couch co-op games, hopefully, suggesting to the company that local co-op is still important to video games.
These stats are, of course, designed to make it seem like Microsoft has a successful year despite the Xbox One being firmly planted in third place beyond Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Nintendo’s Switch.
That said, hopefully, Microsoft can apply some of this momentum to its next-generation console strategy with the Xbox Series X. Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and X are set to release on November 10th.
Source: Microsoft
