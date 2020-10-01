In a new twist, Nintendo has brought the default blocky character from Minecraft to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.
So far, it looks like there’s also going to be a Minecraft-themed stage and a few skins to filter through. The fighter’s skins seem to cycle through an Enderman, Zombie and a few other recognizable Minecraft characters.
These characters are going to be part of the game’s second $31.49 CAD The Fighters Pass.
Overall, the characters seem to have a unique move set based on both building blocks around the battlefield and mining materials from the ground to upgrade weapons.
For instance, at one point in the trailer, we see a player mine up a piece of iron, call in a crafting table and then build an Iron Sword. After that, we catch a glimpse of someone else playing as the Minecraft Alex skin with a Dimond Sword, suggesting that materials mined will be randomized.
There’s no release date for the character yet, but there will be another small event before Minecraft Live on October 3rd at 10:30 ET that will reveal more information.
Source: Nintendo
