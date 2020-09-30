OneClass to pay $100,000 to resolve alleged violations of anti-spam legislation

The CRTC has reached an agreement with OneClass to pay $100,000 to resolve alleged violations of Canada’s Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL).
OneClass is a Toronto-based online educational platform. It’s used by post-secondary students to access student-created exam study guides, lecture notes and video tutorials.
An investigation launched by the CRTC’s Chief Compliance and Enforcement Officer alleged that OneClass failed to comply with various requirements of CASL.
The CRTC says that between October 31st, 2016 to March 25th, 2020, the company sent commercial electronic messages to promote its platform, allegedly without getting the required consent from the message recipients.
Further, the commission says that OneClass also allegedly installed a computer program on post-secondary students’ computers between October and November 2016 without meeting the necessary consent requirements.
“We appreciate that OneClass took corrective action once it became aware of our investigation. The company has voluntarily entered into an agreement and committed to comply with Canada’s Anti-Spam Legislation,” said Steven Harroun, the chief compliance and enforcement officer at the CRTC, in a new release.
The CRTC says that in addition to the payment, OneClass is going to implement a compliance program to address how it sends commercial electronic messages.
Source: CRTC
