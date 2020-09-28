Google Pixel 2 camera issue beginning to appear on Pixel 3 and 4

It appears that a software issue plaguing Pixel 2 owners is starting to affect people with newer Pixel phones.
This issue essentially bricks the camera API so that people are not only blocked from using the camera app but also in-app camera functionality like in Instagram and VSCO is also disabled, according to 9to5Google.
Earlier this year, it was only Pixel 2 and 2 XL owners that were suffering from not being able to use their camera, but now, according to 9to5Google and Android Police, the problem is starting to spread to Pixel 3 and 3a users and even the Pixel 4.
There is some speculation that this bug results from the latest update to Android 11 breaking more phone cameras.
So far, Google has yet to acknowledge a cause, but many people are talking about similar issues on the Pixel User Community website.
Source: 9to5Google
