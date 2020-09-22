PREVIOUS|
News

New OnePlus 8T leak reveals potential price and release date

We could see this phone in less than a month

Sep 22, 2020

10:32 AM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus 8T

Hotshot leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared the alleged price and release date for the upcoming OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus’ newest flagship is on the horizon with an October 14th reveal event and now a rumoured release date of October 20th. The price of the phone is also slated to be around €599 (roughly, $934 CAD). This isn’t the cheapest phone to come out this year by a long shot, but hopefully, it stays under $1,000 CAD at least when it launches here.

This leak also verifies some previously rumoured specs. I’ll list those below:

  • 120Hz screen
  • Snapdragon 865
  • 4,500 mAh battery
  • 65-watt fast-charging tech
  • Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colours
  • 16-megapixel selfie cam

Agarwal sourced the specs from a newly taken down store page on the German Amazon site. So, these specs seem pretty locked in at this point.

The only spec that doesn’t line up with previous leaks is Agarwal’s camera prediction. He says that OnePlus will use a primary lens with 48-megapixels and optical image stabilization for more fluid video taking. Older leaks suggested that the 8T was going to be the first OnePlus device with a 64-megapixel main shooter.

Either way, we’re less than a month away from the reveal of the phone so only time will tell if it stacks up against some other flagships in Canada.

Source: Ishan Agarwal (ishanagarwal24)

Related Articles

News

Sep 16, 2020

1:50 PM EDT

OnePlus Nord N10 5G spec confirmed by insider

News

Sep 18, 2020

12:53 PM EDT

It looks like the OnePlus 8T is going to come out on October 14

News

Sep 21, 2020

11:11 AM EDT

OnePlus confirms OnePlus 8T reveal date for October 15

News

Sep 19, 2020

10:02 AM EDT

Here are the OnePlus 8T, Nord 10 5G and iPhone 12 Pro leaks from last week

Comments