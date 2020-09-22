New OnePlus 8T leak reveals potential price and release date

Hotshot leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared the alleged price and release date for the upcoming OnePlus 8T.
OnePlus’ newest flagship is on the horizon with an October 14th reveal event and now a rumoured release date of October 20th. The price of the phone is also slated to be around €599 (roughly, $934 CAD). This isn’t the cheapest phone to come out this year by a long shot, but hopefully, it stays under $1,000 CAD at least when it launches here.
This leak also verifies some previously rumoured specs. I’ll list those below:
- 120Hz screen
- Snapdragon 865
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 65-watt fast-charging tech
- Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colours
- 16-megapixel selfie cam
#OnePlus8T 5G Specifications!
(Thanks to Amazon)
-6.5" 120Hz FHD+
-SD865
-4,500 mAH Battery, Warp Charge 65W
-48MP (w/ OIS) +16+5+2MP Main
-16MP Front Camera
-Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver
-8+128GB: €599, 12+256GB: €699 [Too good, Wrong?]
Pls Link: https://t.co/ZBzbZnseDe pic.twitter.com/yq4nUNGBIZ
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 22, 2020
Agarwal sourced the specs from a newly taken down store page on the German Amazon site. So, these specs seem pretty locked in at this point.
The only spec that doesn’t line up with previous leaks is Agarwal’s camera prediction. He says that OnePlus will use a primary lens with 48-megapixels and optical image stabilization for more fluid video taking. Older leaks suggested that the 8T was going to be the first OnePlus device with a 64-megapixel main shooter.
Either way, we’re less than a month away from the reveal of the phone so only time will tell if it stacks up against some other flagships in Canada.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (ishanagarwal24)
Comments