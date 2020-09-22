Netflix celebrates 10 years in Canada, highlights Canadian content to stream

Netflix expanded into Canada exactly 10 years ago today, on September 22nd, 2010. Can you believe it?
At the time, Netflix cost $7.99 CAD/month and had about 7,000 titles, although it was mostly older fare and there was no support for French-language content. Fast forward a decade, however, and the streaming service has grown exponentially in Canada.
With all of that in mind, Netflix is now looking back on 10 years in the Great White North with a dedicated ‘Celebrating 10 Years of Netflix in Canada’ page. This section highlights a variety of content, ranging from full Canadian media, American productions that were filmed in Canada and/or programming that stars Canadians.
Altogether, there are more than 300 titles spotlighted, including:
- Anne with an E — fully Canadian production, filmed around PEI and Ontario and stars Canadians like Amybeth McNulty (Irish-Canadian)
- Arrested Development — stars Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera and Toronto’s Will Arnett
- Grey’s Anatomy — stars Ottawa’s Sandra Oh (in the first 10 seasons)
- Inception — stars Halifax’s Ellen Page, partially filmed in Alberta
- Kim’s Convenience — fully Canadian production, filmed in Toronto and stars Canadians like Toronto’s Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Mississauga’s Simu Liu
- The Matrix — stars Toronto’s Keanu Reeves
- Schitt’s Creek — fully Canadian production, filmed around Ontario and stars Canadians like Hamilton, Ontario’s Eugene Levy and his Toronto-born son Dan Levy (they also co-created the show)
- Room — filmed in Toronto, stars Vancouver’s Jacob Tremblay
- Superbad — stars Michael Cera and Vancouver’s Seth Rogen (who also co-wrote the film with fellow Vancouverite Evan Goldberg)
- Titanic — written and directed by Kapuskasing, Ontario’s James Cameron, partially filmed around Nova Scotia and B.C.
- Trailer Park Boys — fully Canadian production, filmed around Nova Scotia and stars Halifax’s John Paul Tremblay, Moncton, New Brunswick’s Robb Wells and New Glasgow, Nova Scotia’s Mike Smith
- The Truman Show — stars Newmarket, Ontario’s Jim Carrey
- The Umbrella Academy — filmed throughout Ontario, stars Ellen Page
It’s worth noting that the final season of Schitt’s Creek — which racked up a record-number of Emmys over the weekend — is coming to Netflix Canada on October 7th.
Additionally, Netflix Canada has put together a video featuring Canadian stars commemorating the 10th anniversary, including Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 2), Vancouver’s Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Montreal’s Antoni Porowski (Queer Eye) and Mississauga’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever).
Image credit: CBC
