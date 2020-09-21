Netflix takes home only two major Emmys as Apple TV+ wins its first

Streaming giants like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ were vastly overshadowed by HBO and PopTV at the 72nd Emmy Awards.
Netflix managed to get only two major wins during the awards night despite having several nominations. Julia Garner won best supporting actress for her performance in Ozark, and Maria Schrader won an Emmy for directing Unorthodox.
Apple TV+ managed to pick up its first Emmy, as Billy Crudup won outstanding supporting actor for his role in The Morning Show.
Disney+ didn’t receive any major wins despite a drama series nod for The Mandalorian. Amazon Prime Video also didn’t receive any major wins.
PopTV and CBC’s popular Canadian show Schitt’s Creek was the star of the awards show, as it fully swept the major Emmy comedy categories, including outstanding series.
Hamilton, Ontario’s Eugene Levy, Toronto’s Catherine O’Hara and Dan Levy, and Ottawa’s Annie Murphy all won awards for their performances in the show. HBO’s Watchmen and Succession also won big during the awards night.
It’s worth noting that the Emmy awards presented during Sunday night’s event aren’t the only awards given out, as there are Creative Arts awards given in the days prior to the event. Netflix managed to get 19 of these awards, while Disney+ received eight.
Amazon Prime Video won four Creative Arts awards. Although Apple TV+ scored a win during last night’s award show, it didn’t receive any Creative Arts wins.
Source: Television Academy Emmys
Comments