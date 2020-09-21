Airbnb suspends 40 listings in Ontario for violating policies on parties

Airbnb has announced that it’s cracking down on party houses throughout Ontario amid the government’s decision to tighten gathering restrictions.
The company notes that over 40 listings in Ontario that have received complaints or violated its policies on parties and events have been suspended from its platform.
“Our actions today address the very small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies,” Airbnb noted in an emailed press release.
Airbnb outlined that the vast majority of hosts in Ontario contribute positively to their neighbourhoods and economy and also establish clear house rules.
Earlier this year, Airbnb launched a 24/7 Neighbourhood Support Hotline in Canada, where neighbours can call with concerns. Airbnb notes that issues raised through the hotline led directly to many of the listing suspensions.
“We all need to do our part to reduce the number of large parties and events, and we support the efforts of local officials to crackdown on this reckless behaviour,” said Airbnb’s public policy manager in Canada, Nathan Rotman, in the press release.
Airbnb announced a global party ban at all of its listings on August 20th, which will remain in effect indefinitely until further notice.
