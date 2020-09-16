Visa Canada launches ‘Click to Pay’ for quicker online checkout experience

Visa is launching ‘Click to Pay’ in Canada to give consumers an easier and quicker checkout experience when online shopping.
“Click to Pay with Visa enables shoppers to speed through the guest checkout process by eliminating the need to manually key-in personal account numbers and passwords each time they checkout,” Visa Canada outlined in a press release.
The feature first launched in the United States, and Visa is now transitioning Visa Checkout merchants in Canada to the new secure way to pay for consumers who choose to shop via web, mobile, apps and connected devices.
On websites displaying the Click to Pay button, consumers that have enabled their card will be able to go through the checkout process quicker.
“This is a winning solution that will help merchants reduce shopping cart abandonment while providing a single integration for participating card brands — meaning a simpler and smoother overall digital checkout experience,” said Stacey Madge, the president of Visa Canada, in the press release.
Visa Canada notes that online shopping has more than doubled year-over-year in Canada as of this past May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the launch of the new feature comes at an important time.
Source: Visa Canada
