PUBG Mobile tops $3.5 billion in player spending: report

PUBG Mobile has surpassed $3.5 billion USD (about $4.6 billion CAD) in player spending to date, according to a report from mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower.
In particular, $1.8 billion USD (about $2.3 billion CAD) has been generated since the start of the year, in addition to 198 million downloads. Further, $500 million USD (about $657 million CAD) was generated over the past 72 days alone.
While the console and PC versions of PUBG have seemingly dwindled in popularity amid countless other battle royale competitors, the mobile game has remained exceptionally popular over the past couple of years. In fact, Sensor Tower calls PUBG Mobile “the world’s most lucrative mobile game,” even when considering big battle royale competitors like Fortnite and Call of Duty Mobile.
On the other hand, it’s likely that PUBG Mobile‘s will only continue to grow in the coming weeks, given that Fortnite has been de-listed from the App Store and Play Store amid developer Epic’s legal battles with Apple and Google. According to Epic, one-third of its total Fortnite player base is on iOS alone.
At the same time, the official App Store Twitter account began promoting PUBG Mobile, no doubt as a not-so-subtle attempt to further draw people away from Epic.
Source: Sensor Tower
