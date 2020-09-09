Here’s how to watch Huawei’s Developer Conference and product launch

On September 10th, Huawei will have its Developer Conference and product launch event.
The company’s Developer Conference is where the company will reveal more about its latest developments.
Here you might learn more about the AppGallery and other system interfaces that Huawei has available.
Huawei will have the HDC Keynote available at 3am ET/12am PT, and users can tune in via YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
After that, Huawei will have a product launch at 8am ET/5am PT. You can watch this event via YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
According to previous rumours, the China-based company will unveil the FreeBuds Pro, FreeLace Pro, the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro, the Huawei Fit and two MateBooks.
It’s currently unclear which of Huawei’s devices will come to Canada. However, MobileSyrup will have more details about these devices on September 10th.
Comments